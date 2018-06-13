Home TEXAS Woman Takes Dead Cockroaches To Meeting To Protest Palms
Woman Takes Dead Cockroaches To Meeting To Protest Palms
(AP) – A South Texas woman gave a small bag of dead cockroaches to a city official to protest newly planted palm trees that she blames for more unwanted bugs in her neighborhood.

Patricia Polastri on Tuesday told the Corpus Christi City Council that she’s seen more rodents and unwanted insects, including cockroaches, since the trees were planted. Polastri, who lives on scenic Ocean Drive, also complained that the palm trees block her view of Corpus Christi Bay.

The college instructor gave the plastic bag of cockroaches to City Manager Keith Selman. She asked council members to reconsider the landscaping, which includes more than 150 palms, and to plant the trees across Corpus Christi.  Council members took no action on the remarks during a public comment period.

