Woman Was Behaving Erratically Before Breaching Two Checkpoints At Mar-A-Lago

Law enforcement officials say the woman who breached two security checkpoints near President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago’s resort was acting erratically.

Officials say they do not believe this was a terrorist attack or that the suspect even knew she was heading toward the President’s resort. Florida Highway Patrol was called to deal with a woman dancing on top of her car. She was inside it when the trooper tried to confront her, but she drove off. She crashed through two outer checkpoints and never actually reached the President’s resort. When she crashed through the second one Secret Service agents fired their weapons. She drove away and officers lost track of her.

However, a license plate reader picked her up about 15 minutes later. She was arrested at a motel. A second woman who officials say was not in the car originally, was also arrested.