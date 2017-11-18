Woman Who Impersonated ICE Agent In Scam Sent To Prison

(AP) – A Houston jury has convicted a woman of impersonating a federal immigration agent and promising, for a fee, to help an immigrant obtain citizenship for her husband.

The Harris County district attorney’s office said Friday that Amalia Barnette was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of impersonating a public servant.

A complaint says Barnette impersonated a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent and took $1,800 and a trailer from the victim after making the false promise. The victim’s daughter told authorities that Barnette said she’d lost her federal identification when asked to produce it.

Prosecutors say the 66-year-old Barnette fled to Mexico in 2015 after being charged but was arrested while coming back north.