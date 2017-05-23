Woman’s Body Found In Canal Near Delta Lake

Authorities are working to identify the person found dead in a canal near Delta Lake northeast of Monte Alto Tuesday morning.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies were called at around 10 to the area near the intersection of FM 1015 and Nittler Road. Sheriff’s officials say they recovered the body of a woman, but that it’s too early to know who she is or how long she’d been in the water.

An autopsy will be done to determine that, and also if she was a victim of foul play. Meanwhile, sheriff’s officials have turned the investigation over to Raymondville police.