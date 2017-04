The body of a woman has been pulled from a resaca in Brownsville. It was a passerby who first spotted the body at around 10:30 this morning in the resaca near the Waterside apartments near Boca Chica and Billy Mitchell Boulevards.

A Brownsville Fire Department dive team recovered the body, and efforts are now underway to learn who the victim is and how she died. There’s no word as to how long the woman had been in the water.