Home TEXAS Woman’s Body Washes Ashore At Padre Island National Seashore
Woman’s Body Washes Ashore At Padre Island National Seashore
TEXAS
0

Woman’s Body Washes Ashore At Padre Island National Seashore

0
0
body found
now viewing

Woman’s Body Washes Ashore At Padre Island National Seashore

BASHAR ASAAD
now playing

Bashar Assad Face Of New Syria Bank Note

Computer laptop keyboard. (CBS)
now playing

Abu Dhabi Airport Says It's Now Exempt From US Laptop Ban

police arrest handcuffs police
now playing

Witness At Fatal San Antonio Police Shooting Arrested

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Shooting At Home Party

28-year-old David Desper
now playing

Man Facing Murder Charges In Road Rage Slaying Of Woman, 18

HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now playing

Trump Makes Push On Health Bill; Repeal-Only Vote An Option

TRUMP BEATING UP CNN FAKE WRESTLING
now playing

Journalists Group Says Trump Tweet A Threat

BODY FOUND
now playing

Woman Found Dead South Of Mission Identified As Guatemalan National

noe-hernandez
now playing

Funeral And Burial Services Set For Thursday For Noe Hernandez

concrete reef
now playing

Huge Concrete Pyramids Add To Artificial Reef Project Off Of SPI

(AP) – Authorities believe a woman found dead near the edge of the surf on the Padre Island National Seashore in South Texas is a drowning victim.  The body was spotted Saturday by a Turtle Patrol team on a part of the beach that’s closed to vehicles about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) north of the Malaquite Visitor Center.

Kleberg County sheriff’s officials say she has not immediately been identified. She’s described as likely in her 40s with sandy-colored hair. No vehicles or other people were in the area.  Park Ranger William Botts says the discovery is a reminder that probably the greatest risk for visitors to national parks is entering the water.

Related posts:

  1. Missing North Texas Girl Found Dead In Dallas; 2 Arrested
  2. US Border Patrol Agents Find 3 Bodies Along Texas Border
  3. 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Shooting At Home Party
  4. Woman Found Dead South Of Mission Identified As Guatemalan National
Related Posts
police arrest handcuffs police

Witness At Fatal San Antonio Police Shooting Arrested

jsalinas 0
e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting

1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Shooting At Home Party

jsalinas 0
920×920

Missing North Texas Girl Found Dead In Dallas; 2 Arrested

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video