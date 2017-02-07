Woman’s Body Washes Ashore At Padre Island National Seashore

(AP) – Authorities believe a woman found dead near the edge of the surf on the Padre Island National Seashore in South Texas is a drowning victim. The body was spotted Saturday by a Turtle Patrol team on a part of the beach that’s closed to vehicles about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) north of the Malaquite Visitor Center.

Kleberg County sheriff’s officials say she has not immediately been identified. She’s described as likely in her 40s with sandy-colored hair. No vehicles or other people were in the area. Park Ranger William Botts says the discovery is a reminder that probably the greatest risk for visitors to national parks is entering the water.