Home NATIONAL Women Get Chance To ‘one-up’ The Men In Mixed Infantry Units
Women Get Chance To ‘one-up’ The Men In Mixed Infantry Units
NATIONAL
0

Women Get Chance To ‘one-up’ The Men In Mixed Infantry Units

0
0
WOMEN IN INFANTRY COMBAT
now viewing

Women Get Chance To ‘one-up’ The Men In Mixed Infantry Units

DEADLY FIRE
now playing

Couple, 2 Children, Identified As Dallas-Area Fire Victims

KEVIN SUMLIN
now playing

Texas A&M Has Fired Coach Kevin Sumlin After Six Winning Seasons

arrest187
now playing

Harlingen Woman Arrested Last Week Was Set To Testify Against Indicted State Senator

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Two Killed In Robbery Of Illegal Gambling Operation In Edinburg

f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN
now playing

Harlingen Man Killed In Thanksgiving Weekend Car Crash

NETANYAHU AND TRUMP
now playing

Israel Races To Head Off UN Settlement 'blacklist'

VACCINES REACH YEMEN EASING SAUDI BLOCKADE
now playing

Vaccines Reach Yemen After Easing Of Saudi-Led Blockade

CONYERS
now playing

Conyers Steps Aside From Top Spot On Judiciary

Mugabe was relieved after quitting, Zimbabwean mediator says
now playing

Mugabe Was Relieved After Quitting, Zimbabwean Mediator Says

COMPUTER HACKER
now playing

FBI Didn't Tell US Targets As Russian Hackers Hunted Emails

(AP) – The Army’s introduction of women into the infantry has moved steadily but cautiously this year.  Fort Benning in Georgia is home to the previously all-male infantry and armor schools. It’s had to make a number of adjustments, including female dorm rooms, security cameras, monitoring stations. Renovations cost $35 million.

For women like Kirsten – an 18-year-old infantry recruit – they now have the chance to “one-up” the men. She’s among more than 80 women who’ve gone to recruit training since a ban on them serving in combat jobs was lifted.  Twenty-two have graduated. More than 30 are still in training, working toward graduation.  This is the third class of recruits at Benning to include women.

No related posts.

Related Posts
CONYERS

Conyers Steps Aside From Top Spot On Judiciary

jsalinas 0
COMPUTER HACKER

FBI Didn’t Tell US Targets As Russian Hackers Hunted Emails

jsalinas 0
KH

Trump Spotted Golfing With Nicklaus

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video