Women Get Chance To ‘one-up’ The Men In Mixed Infantry Units

(AP) – The Army’s introduction of women into the infantry has moved steadily but cautiously this year. Fort Benning in Georgia is home to the previously all-male infantry and armor schools. It’s had to make a number of adjustments, including female dorm rooms, security cameras, monitoring stations. Renovations cost $35 million.

For women like Kirsten – an 18-year-old infantry recruit – they now have the chance to “one-up” the men. She’s among more than 80 women who’ve gone to recruit training since a ban on them serving in combat jobs was lifted. Twenty-two have graduated. More than 30 are still in training, working toward graduation. This is the third class of recruits at Benning to include women.