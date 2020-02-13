Women Protesters In Iraq Defy Radical Cleric, Take To Street

Women take part in a protest as they hold pictures of female protesters who have been killed in anti-government demonstrations, in Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

(AP) – Iraqi women protesters have defied a radical cleric’s calls for gender segregation in anti-government protest sites by taking to the streets in the hundreds.

The protesters Thursday waved Iraqi flags and banners in English and Arabic, chanting slogans condemning the security crackdown against demonstrators. “Whoever accuses women of being weak doesn’t understand Iraq,” said protester Baan Jaafar, 35.

Thousands of Iraqis first began protesting on Oct. 1 to decry rampant government corruption, poor services and unemployment in Baghdad and Iraq’s predominately Shiite south. Over 500 have died since then under fire from security forces using live bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds.