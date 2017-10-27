Home WORLD Women Rescued After Voyage Went From Bad To Worse
Women Rescued After Voyage Went From Bad To Worse
Women Rescued After Voyage Went From Bad To Worse

WOMEN RESCUED FROM BAD VOYAGE
Women Rescued After Voyage Went From Bad To Worse

(AP) – A planned voyage from Hawaii to Tahiti aboard a small sailboat didn’t start off well for two Honolulu women. One of their cellphones washed overboard and sank into the deep blue water on their first day at sea.  From there, things got worse. Much worse.

About a month into their trip, bad weather caused their engine to lose power. Their mast was damaged. And then, as they drifted across thousands of miles of open ocean, their water purifier stopped working.  But the two sailors, accompanied by their dogs, were resourceful and prepared with more than a year’s worth of food, and after more than five months of being lost in the vast Pacific Ocean, sending out daily distress calls that no one heard, they were rescued by the U.S. Navy on Wednesday about 900 miles southeast of Japan.

