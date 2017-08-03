Home NATIONAL Women’s March Organizers Call For ‘A Day Without a Woman’
Women’s March Organizers Call For ‘A Day Without a Woman’
NATIONAL
0

Women’s March Organizers Call For ‘A Day Without a Woman’

0
0
WireAP_1b878497455d4956be3424ab55115c31_12x5_1600
now viewing

Women’s March Organizers Call For ‘A Day Without a Woman’

WireAP_f881a3af5ae448a5995515a0e52a1089_12x5_1600
now playing

China Says NKorea Could Suspend Nukes For Halt In US Drills

Chuck Schumer
now playing

Some GOP Want To Sink Republican Health Care Proposal.

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Trump 'proud' To Support GOP Health Plan

GAVEL
now playing

Local Postal Worker Pleads Guilty In Vote Fraud Case

BILOXI BUS CRASH-1
now playing

UPDATE: Deaths Toll Increases To 4 In Train-Bus Crash

CLASSROOM GENERIC
now playing

Bills Would Offer State Facility Funding For Charter Schools

smartphones gadgets
now playing

UPDATE: WikiLeaks Targeted Smartphones, Other Gadgets, For Surveillance

VOTER ID
now playing

Lawmaker: Transparency Needed On Texas Voter ID Spending

JAIL DEATH
now playing

Deputy Fired For Not Checking On Inmate Found Hanged

45-year-old Agapito Salinas tx dept of public safety pic
now playing

Gang Member From Brownsville Added To Texas Top 10 Fugitives List

(AP) – Organizers of January’s Women’s March are calling for women to take the day off and encouraging them not to spend money to show their economic strength and impact on American society.

Today’s “A Day Without a Woman” is the first national action by organizers since the nationwide marches held the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. They drew millions of women onto the streets to protest misogyny, inequality and oppression. Though it is unclear how many women could participate, thousands across the country have signaled their support and interest online and to employers.

The event coincides with the U.N.-designated International Women’s Day, and organizers say they want to “stand with women around the globe” who supported their efforts Jan. 21 with similar protests in cities around the world.

Related posts:

  1. Woman Gave Up Beer For Lent, Wins Case Hauled By Clydesdales
Related Posts
Chuck Schumer

Some GOP Want To Sink Republican Health Care Proposal.

Zack Cantu 0
Healthcare_reform

Trump ‘proud’ To Support GOP Health Plan

jsalinas 0
BILOXI BUS CRASH-1

UPDATE: Deaths Toll Increases To 4 In Train-Bus Crash

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video