Wonder Woman' This Week's Top Film In North America
Wonder Woman' This Week's Top Film In North America

WONDER WOMAN
Wonder Woman' This Week's Top Film In North America

(Los Angeles, CA) — “Wonder Woman” is taking the top spot at the weekend box office. “Wonder Woman” is on track to earn 100-million-dollars in North America. “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” debuted with over 23-million-bucks in ticket sales. Last week’s top film — “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” — dropped 66-percent from its opening weekend.

The Johnny Depp feature made an additional 22-million-dollars for a total of 114-million since it opened ten days ago. Rounding out this week’s Top Five are “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume Two” and “Baywatch

