Wonder Woman’ This Week’s Top Film In North America

(Los Angeles, CA) — “Wonder Woman” is taking the top spot at the weekend box office. “Wonder Woman” is on track to earn 100-million-dollars in North America. “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” debuted with over 23-million-bucks in ticket sales. Last week’s top film — “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” — dropped 66-percent from its opening weekend.

The Johnny Depp feature made an additional 22-million-dollars for a total of 114-million since it opened ten days ago. Rounding out this week’s Top Five are “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume Two” and “Baywatch