Home WORLD Worker Who Hit False Missile Alert Is Reassigned
Worker Who Hit False Missile Alert Is Reassigned
WORLD
0

Worker Who Hit False Missile Alert Is Reassigned

0
0
HAWAII MISSILE ALERT MISTAKE
now viewing

Worker Who Hit False Missile Alert Is Reassigned

MLK DAY MARTIN LUTHER KING JR
now playing

Trump Honors King's Legacy In Weekly Address To Nation

Screen Shot 2018-01-15 at 1.52.08 PM
now playing

Pocket #POTW Jan. 15

courtgavel
now playing

Progreso School District To Continue Fight Against T-E-A

SOUTH KOREA AND NORTH KOREA FLAGS
now playing

North Korea To Send Orchestra To South Korea

IRAQ BHAGDAD
now playing

Iraq Raises Death Toll In Baghdad Attack To 38

OR: ACLU Lobby Day Rally
now playing

Pregnant Teen Who Sued Over Abortion Leaves Federal Custody

Casino Shuttle Boat Fire
now playing

Casino Says Boat That Caught Fire Had No Issues

POPE FRANCIS ON PLANE
now playing

Pope Seeks To Turn Tide Of Chilean Church Bruised By Scandal

MARTIN LUTHER KING-1
now playing

New MLK Monument Next To MLK Park

Ken+Paxton
now playing

Paxton Says SAPD Chief Probably Didn't Break Immigration Law

(AP) – Hawaii officials say an employee has been reassigned after mistakenly hitting the live alert button of the state’s missile warning system, creating a wave of panic.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Rapoza said in an email Monday that the worker has been temporarily moved to a job without access to the system amid an internal investigation.  He says no other personnel changes have been made.

The agency has said that it changed protocols to require that two people send an alert and made it easier to cancel a false alarm – a process that took nearly 40 minutes Saturday.  The blunder caused more than a million people in Hawaii to fear that they were about to be struck by a nuclear missile.

Related posts:

  1. A Wave Of Panic Rattles Hawaii After False Missile Alert
  2. Missile-Alert Mistake Feeds Doubts About A Real Emergency
  3. US Wants To Cut Money For Palestinian Refugees
  4. North Korea To Send Orchestra To South Korea
Related Posts
SOUTH KOREA AND NORTH KOREA FLAGS

North Korea To Send Orchestra To South Korea

jsalinas 0
IRAQ BHAGDAD

Iraq Raises Death Toll In Baghdad Attack To 38

jsalinas 0
POPE FRANCIS ON PLANE

Pope Seeks To Turn Tide Of Chilean Church Bruised By Scandal

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video