Workplace Romance Under Spotlight After Sex Scandals
Workplace Romance Under Spotlight After Sex Scandals

Workplace Romance Under Spotlight After Sex Scandals

(AP) – The minefield that co-workers and companies navigate when it comes to love at work has gotten even more complex following the recent flood of sexual misconduct allegations roiling Hollywood, politics and the media.
Office relationships that might have flown under the radar – particularly those between boss and subordinate – are getting a new look.
Human resources experts say one positive change is people are starting to think about boundaries before entering office relationships.
According to a survey by the Society for Human Resource Management, out of four – 24 percent – of employees reported they have been or are currently involved in a workplace romance. Increasingly organizations are implementing written or verbal policies on workplace romance.

