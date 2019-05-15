World Leaders, Tech Bosses Work On Stemming Online Violence

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lays a floral tribute at the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Guterres is on the final day of his three-day visit to New Zealand as part of a trip to the South Pacific to highlight the problems of climate change. (Stacy Squires/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) – Several world leaders and tech bosses are meeting in Paris to find ways to stop acts of violent extremism from being shown online. They’re working all day Wednesday on the “Christchurch Appeal,” named after the New Zealand city where 51 people were killed in a March attack on mosques. The attacker streamed the killing live on Facebook.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the meeting a significant “starting point” for changes in government and tech industry policy.

Officials at Facebook said they support the idea of the appeal, but that details need to be worked out that are acceptable for all parties.

Twitter, Google, Microsoft and several other companies are also taking part, along with the leaders of Britain, France, Canada, Ireland, Senegal, Indonesia, Jordan and the European Union.