WORLD

World Reaches 400,000 Virus Deaths As Pope Urges Caution

By 21 views
0
A cross marks the grave of 57-year-old Paulo Jose da Silva, who died from the new coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, June 5, 2020. According to Monique dos Santos, her stepfather mocked the existence of the virus, didn't use a mask, didn't take care of himself, and wanted to shake hands with everybody. "He didn't believe in it and unfortunately he met this end. It's very sad, but that's the truth," she said. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

(AP) — The confirmed global death toll from the COVID-19 virus has surpassed at least 400,000 fatalities. The grim milestone reached Sunday comes a day after Brazil broke with standard public health protocols by ceasing to publish updates of the number of deaths and infections. Brazil’s last official numbers recorded over 34,000 virus-related deaths, the third-highest toll in the world behind the U.S. and Britain. While Brazil leader Jair Bolsonaro stoked his clash with health experts, Pope Francis has cautioned people in countries emerging from lockdown to keep following authorities’ rules. Francis says “don’t cry victory too soon.”

‘A Long Time Coming’: Iconic Lee Statue To Be Removed

Previous article

New York City Curfew Lifts Early Following Peaceful Protests

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD