World Shares Mixed Following Wall St Rally, OPEC-Plus Deal

(AP) — European shares have opened lower after a broad advance in Asia. Monday’s surge in Asia followed the release of surprisingly strong U.S. jobs figures for May. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 1.4% and most other markets also gained. U.S. futures edged higher. News that more American jobs were added than expected last month has raised hopes that the worst of the recession may have already passed. Economists cautioned, however, that it’s just one month’s data on a long road to a full recovery. Crude prices rose after major oil producing nations agreed to extend a production cut of nearly 10 million barrels of oil a day through the end of July.