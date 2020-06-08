WORLD

World Shares Mixed Following Wall St Rally, OPEC-Plus Deal

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 8, 2020. Shares have advanced in Asia Monday after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs figures helped power a surge on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

(AP) — European shares have opened lower after a broad advance in Asia. Monday’s surge in Asia followed the release of surprisingly strong U.S. jobs figures for May. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 1.4% and most other markets also gained.  U.S. futures edged higher. News that more American jobs were added than expected last month has raised hopes that the worst of the recession may have already passed. Economists cautioned, however, that it’s just one month’s data on a long road to a full recovery. Crude prices rose after major oil producing nations agreed to extend a production cut of nearly 10 million barrels of oil a day through the end of July.

