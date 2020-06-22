World Shares Slip As Global Virus Tally Approaches 9 Million

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 22, 2020. Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Monday despite reports that the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has surged sharply. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 22, 2020. Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Monday despite reports that the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has surged sharply. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

(AP) — World shares are mostly down as reports of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. and worldwide surge, with the global total approaching 9 million. Shares fell in London, Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong but edged higher in Sydney and Shanghai. U.S. futures are up slightly. Caution has set in in many places as health officials warn of the risks of a rebound in COVID-19 cases even in South Korea, where daily new infections have fallen after a recent new outbreak. Analysts also note that share prices have risen in recent weeks and investors may be somewhat more cautious about buying into the market.