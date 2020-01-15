World Shares Slip On Jitters Over China-US Trade Deal

A currency trader talks on the phone at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Asian shares have retreated as conflicting reports raised concerns over the likely outcome of a trade deal to be signed by the U.S. and China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A currency trader talks on the phone at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Asian shares have retreated as conflicting reports raised concerns over the likely outcome of a trade deal to be signed by the U.S. and China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Stock markets are mostly lower as conflicting reports raised concerns over the likely impact of a trade deal to be signed by the U.S. and China. Shares rose in London but fell in Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Investors are parsing the latest indications on trade relations between the world’s two largest economies. Traders were spooked by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s comment that U.S. tariffs would remain in place on Chinese goods even after a preliminary deal is signed Wednesday. Another report said the Trump administration was preparing to tighten controls on technology exports to Huawei Technologies.