World Shares Turn Lower As Virus Caseloads Rise

People wearing face masks walk past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday, with Australia’s benchmark down more than 1% on reports of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the Melbourne area. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

(AP) — Shares have fallen in Europe and Asia on renewed worries over surging coronavirus caseloads in many countries. U.S. futures also edged lower. President Donald Trump’s statement that the pandemic will likely get worse before it gets better had little impact, analysts said. Stocks fell in Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong but edged higher in Shanghai. Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state reported a record 484 new COVID-19 cases, and health authorities warned that infections will surge if the sick continue to fail to isolate themselves. Numbers of cases also rose in South Korea and Hong Kong, dashing hopes outbreaks in those places were under control.