World Stock Markets Rise As S&P 500 Eyes Record Close

A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Shares were mixed in Asia on Tuesday, after buying of technology stocks nudged the S&P 500 closer to the record high it set in February before the pandemic crunched the global economy. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

World stock markets are up and Wall Street appears set to rise on the open as the S&P 500 edges closer to a record high. South Korea’s Kospi lost 2.5% on Tuesday as worries over a resurgence in coronavirus cases grew. Other indexes are up. Markets have made up much of what was lost as the pandemic shut down businesses worldwide, bringing on the worst recession in decades. Investors are watching for new stimulus to help sustain the U.S. economic recovery. Some analysts are skeptical about the market’s rally as the economy is struggling.