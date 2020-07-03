WORLD

World Stocks Mostly Turn Lower With US Closed For Holiday

A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Friday, July 3, 2020. Markets advanced in Asia on Friday following a Wall Street rally driven by strong jobs data. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

World stock markets have turned lower in Europe after gains in Asia. Trading is somewhat subdued however due to the long holiday weekend in the U.S. Wall Street is due to remain closed in observance of Independence Day. Markets had risen in Asia as investors there got their first opportunity to react to the stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs figures released on Thursday. But a resurgence in coronavirus cases, particularly in populous U.S. states, has dimmed some of the optimism for a relatively quick economic turnaround, especially for travel-related sectors like airlines and cruises.

