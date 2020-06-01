WORLD

World Stocks Rebound After Trump Avoids Reigniting Trade War

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, June 1, 2020. Asian stock markets have rebounded after U.S. President Donald Trump avoided reigniting a trade war with China amid tension. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

(AP) — Global stock markets have rebounded after President Donald Trump avoided reigniting a trade war with China amid tension over Hong Kong and the coronavirus pandemic. Hong Kong’s benchmark gained more than 3% and London, Shanghai and Tokyo also gained. Share prices sank Friday as investors waited for Trump’s response to Beijing’s security law on Hong Kong. In the end, Trump ended Hong Kong’s special trade status and suspended visas of some Chinese students but avoided pulling out of a truce in a tariff war with Beijing that weighs on global growth. Wall Street futures were slightly lower.

