World Virus Cases Near 15M; Trump Says Things Will Get Worse

FILE - In this July 11, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump, foreground left, wears a face mask as he walks with others down a hallway during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. On Tuesday, July 21, Trump professed a newfound respect for the protective face masks he has seldom worn. “Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact," he said. "I’m getting used to the mask,” he added, pulling one out after months of suggesting that mask-wearing was a political statement against him. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP) — The global count of people infected with the coronavirus is nearing a staggering 15 million people, with more than 617,000 killed by the pandemic. The latest shocking milestone comes while in the worst-hit pandemic hot spot of the United States, President Donald Trump is adopting a shifted tone, acknowledging it is likely to “get worse before it gets better.” Meantime in Washington, lawmakers are crafting the next stage of the government’s response to the coronavirus, the fifth bill to provide aid. Leaders are seeking compromise between a sweeping $3 trillion proposal from the Democratic-controlled House and a more modest $1 trillion proposal emerging from Republicans.

