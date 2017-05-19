Home TRENDING Worldwide Effort To Keep Trump Happy On 1st Trip Abroad
Worldwide Effort To Keep Trump Happy On 1st Trip Abroad
Worldwide Effort To Keep Trump Happy On 1st Trip Abroad

(AP) – When President Donald Trump sits down for dinner in Saudi Arabia, caterers have ensured that his favorite meal – steak with a side of ketchup – will be offered alongside the traditional local cuisine.
At NATO and the Group of 7 summits, foreign delegations have gotten word that the new U.S. president prefers short presentations and lots of visual aids. At all of Trump’s five stops on his first overseas trip, his team has spent weeks trying to build daily downtime into his otherwise jam-packed schedule.
It’s all part of a worldwide effort to accommodate America’s homebody president on a voyage with increasingly raised stakes, given the ballooning controversy involving his campaign’s possible ties to Russia. For a former international businessman, Trump simply doesn’t have an affinity for much international.

