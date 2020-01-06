Worshipers Return To Site Of Deadly Texas Church Shooting

A person stands near the scene of a church shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in White Settlement, Texas. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Worshipers are returning to the site of a deadly attack. One week after a homeless gunman killed two people during worship at a church in White Settlement, Texas, parishioners packed the church to support the families of the victims.

West Freeway Church of Christ Senior Minister Britt Farmer told church members yesterday that he’s struggled to be thankful after two of his friends were killed. Keith Kinnunen killed two people last Sunday before he was killed by an elderly firearms instructor.