Would-Be Gunman Launched Into Trump Tirade Before Shooting

(AP) – The man who opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing baseball had angrily railed against President Donald Trump the day before the shooting.

Auto mechanic Crist Dauberman told The Associated Press on Friday that James Hodgkinson erupted into an angry, profanity-laden tirade. He says Hodgkinson told him Trump screwed up the nation “more than anyone in the history of this country.”

Hodgkinson had taken his van to the mechanic who works two blocks from the scene of the attack. Hodgkinson sprayed rifle fire at Republican congressmen on Wednesday as they practiced for a charity baseball game.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was wounded along with four others. Hodgkinson was mortally wounded by police.

Scalise and lobbyist Matt Mika remained in critical condition Friday. Authorities were investigating Hodgkinson’s social media posts, a cellphone, computer and camera.

Salter reported from Belleville, Illinois. Associated Press writers Matthew Barakat in Alexandria and Alanna Durkin Richer in Richmond, Virginia, contributed to this report.

