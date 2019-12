In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, a coast guard vessel searches along the Na Pali Coast on the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, the day after a tour helicopter disappeared with seven people aboard. Authorities say wreckage of the helicopter has been found in a mountainous area on the island. (Lt. j.g. Daniel Winter/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

(AP) – Authorities say the wreckage of a helicopter carrying seven people to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii has been found in a mountainous area on the island of Kauai.

Officials said in a news release Friday that they’re sending additional resources and searching for possible survivors. Searchers began looking for the helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengersáafter it was reported overdue from a tour Thursday evening.