Wuhan Bans Cars, Hong Kong Closes Schools As Virus Spreads

Health surveillance officer use temperature scanner to monitor passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Hong Kong has declared the outbreak of a new virus an emergency and will close primary and secondary schools for two more weeks after the Lunar New Year holiday. City leader Carrie Lam also announced Saturday that trains and flights from the city of Wuhan would be blocked. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

The virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan is banning most vehicles from downtown, and Hong Kong is closing schools for two weeks as authorities try to stem the spread of an illness that has infected more than 1,200 people and killed 41. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam declared an emergency Saturday and said flights and trains from Wuhan would be blocked. The outbreak began in the city in central China and has spread around the country and overseas. The number of confirmed cases in China has jumped to more than 1,200. Australia and Malaysia reported their first cases Saturday and Japan confirmed its third.