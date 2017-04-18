Home NATIONAL WWII Era Bombers Fly Over Doolittle Raiders Memorial Service
WWII Era Bombers Fly Over Doolittle Raiders Memorial Service
WWII Era Bombers Fly Over Doolittle Raiders Memorial Service

DOOLITTLE RAID
WWII Era Bombers Fly Over Doolittle Raiders Memorial Service

(AP) – World War II era B-25 bombers have flown over an Ohio memorial service marking the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders’ attack on Japan, credited with helping turn the tide the war.

Lt. Col. Richard “Dick” Cole

The last Raider living is 101-year-old retired Lt. Col. Richard “Dick” Cole. He attended Tuesday’s service at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force near Dayton. Lead plane co-pilot Cole came from his Comfort, Texas, home.

Among the speakers was the son of Staff Sgt. David Thatcher, who died last year in Missoula, Montana. Cole planned a traditional toast to the 79th Raider to die, in a private ceremony with Thatcher relatives and others.

Three Raiders died trying to reach safety in China. Japanese soldiers executed three. One died in captivity after the daring attack.

