WWII Veteran’s Remains Return Home After Missing 74 Years

(AP) – The body of a U.S. Army airman missing for decades after his plane crashed over India is returning home to be buried alongside his parents in rural Georgia.

The Defense Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Agency says the remains of 1st Lt. Robert Eugene Oxford will arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday afternoon. He will be buried over the weekend with full military honors in his hometown of Concord, Georgia.

Officials say Oxford’s unit went on a supply mission from Kumming, China, to Chabua, India in January 1944, but never reached its destination. The airport wreckage was found in in 2006, and Oxford’s remains were recovered in 2015. Officials say a DNA analysis of Oxford’s remains matched his niece and nephew.