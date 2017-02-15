Home NATIONAL Yahoo Issues New Security Warning To Users
Yahoo Issues New Security Warning To Users
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Yahoo Issues New Security Warning To Users

0
0
YAHOO
now viewing

Yahoo Issues New Security Warning To Users

Puzder withdraws nomination for labor secretary
now playing

Puzder Withdraws Nomination For Labor Secretary

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
now playing

Lieutenant Governor Promotes Texas Bathroom Bill Nationally

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLICK SAFETY DPS TEXAS DPS
now playing

Texas Troopers Credited With Rescue Of 76 Children In 2016

police pushes truck in flames from buildinjg glen hights
now playing

Policeman Used His Car To Push Away Burning Pickup; Watch Video

German daily paper Bild
now playing

German Paper Apologizes For False Story On Migrant Attacks

IMMIGRATN WORKERS STAYING HOME PROTEST
now playing

Immigrant Workers, Families To Protest By Staying Home

DANIEL RAMIREZ MEDINA
now playing

Activists Call For Release Of Seattle 'dreamer'

GAVEL AND UNITED STATES FLAG
now playing

Texas Splits With Other States, Defends Trump Travel Ban

DONALD TRUMP MICHALE FLYNN
now playing

Trump Says Media Treated Flynn Unfairly

HATE GROUPS-1
now playing

SPLC Says Number Of Anti-Muslim Hate Groups On The Rise

(AP) – Yahoo is warning users of potentially malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016. It’s the latest development in the internet company’s investigation of a mega-breach that exposed 1 billion users’ data several years ago.  It’s not clear how many users were affected by the malicious activity, which involved the use of forged cookies – strings of data which can be used to allow people to access online accounts without re-entering their passwords.

Yahoo said in a statement issued Wednesday that its investigation “has identified user accounts for which we believe forged cookies were taken or used. Yahoo is in the process of notifying all potentially affected account holders.”  The company declined to say how many people were potentially affected.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Puzder withdraws nomination for labor secretary

Puzder Withdraws Nomination For Labor Secretary

jsalinas 0
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Lieutenant Governor Promotes Texas Bathroom Bill Nationally

jsalinas 0
police pushes truck in flames from buildinjg glen hights

Policeman Used His Car To Push Away Burning Pickup; Watch Video

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video