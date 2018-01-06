Home TEXAS Year-Old Child Killed In Drive-By Shooting
Year-Old Child Killed In Drive-By Shooting
TEXAS
Year-Old Child Killed In Drive-By Shooting

One-year-old Oliver Villarreal (Courtesy KGNS)
Year-Old Child Killed In Drive-By Shooting

(AP) – A 1-year-old child in South Texas has died after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting as he sat in his stroller.

Laredo police spokesman Joe Baeza said Friday that Oliver Villarreal was with a 2-year-old sibling and their father when the shooting occurred early Thursday morning outside an apartment complex.  Baeza says shots came from a passing vehicle and it’s not clear who the gunman was targeting. No arrests have been made.

Oliver was rushed to a hospital where he died.  Baeza says the father had taken the children to the complex to visit someone there, and it’s not clear why he would take them at such a late hour.  He says the boy’s death is the fourth homicide in the city this year.

