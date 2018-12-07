Home NATIONAL Yelling, Chaos Over FBI Agent’s Anti-Trump Texts
Yelling, Chaos Over FBI Agent’s Anti-Trump Texts
Yelling, Chaos Over FBI Agent's Anti-Trump Texts

FBI special agent Peter Strzok
Yelling, Chaos Over FBI Agent’s Anti-Trump Texts

(AP) – FBI special agent Peter Strzok says a text message saying “we’ll stop” the election of Donald Trump was written in response to a series of events including Trump’s “disgusting” insult of the family of a fallen American soldier.

Strzok says in congressional testimony that the text reflected his view that the American people would not elect someone “demonstrating that behavior.” Strzok says the comment was in no way a suggestion that he or the FBI would take action to improperly sway the election.

Strzok made the comments in response to heated questioning by Rep. Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican. Strzok appeared to refer to derogatory statements Trump made about the family of U.S. Army Capt. Humayun Khan, who was killed in Iraq in 2004.

