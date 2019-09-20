Yemen Rebels Halting Attacks On Saudi Arabia

In this photo opportunity during a trip organized by Saudi information ministry, a man watches the damaged in the Aramco's Khurais oil field, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, after it was hit during Sept. 14 attack. Saudi officials brought journalists Friday to see the damage done in an attack the U.S. alleges Iran carried out. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

In this photo opportunity during a trip organized by Saudi information ministry, a man watches the damaged in the Aramco's Khurais oil field, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, after it was hit during Sept. 14 attack. Saudi officials brought journalists Friday to see the damage done in an attack the U.S. alleges Iran carried out. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

(AP) – Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they are halting all drone and ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and are waiting for a “positive response.”

The Iran-backed Houthis have claimed recent attacks on key Saudi oil facilities. These attacks have further raised tensions in the region between the U.S. and Iran.

The decision was announced Friday night by Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthi’s supreme political council, which runs rebel-held areas in Yemen. His comments were carried by the Houthi-run al-Masirah satellite TV.

A Saudi-led military coalition has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen since 2015. That conflict has killed tens of thousands of people. The U.S. alleges Iran carried out Sept. 14 attack. Saudi Arabia claims the assault was “unquestionably sponsored by Iran.” But Iran denies being involved. It warns that any retaliatory strike on it by the U.S. or Saudi Arabia will result in “an all-out war.”