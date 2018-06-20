Yemeni Prisoners Say Emirati Officers Sexually Torture Them

(AP) – Emirati officers are sexually torturing and abusing hundreds of Yemeni men held without trial in clandestine prisons run by the United Arab Emirates, a key U.S. ally. From inside one of the prisons, detainees smuggled letters and drawings to The Associated Press, detailing their latest horrors of mass sexual abuses and humiliations at the hands of Emirati officers.

The UAE is a key U.S. ally whose secret prisons and widespread torture were exposed by an AP investigation last June. The AP has since identified at least five prisons where security forces use sexual torture to brutalize and break inmates.

In Yemen’s three-year civil war, UAE forces that are purportedly fighting on behalf of the Yemen government have overtaken wide swaths of territory, towns and cities in the south. They have swept up hundreds of men into a network of at least 18 hidden prisons on suspicion of being al-Qaida or Islamic State militants.