Yemeni Rebels Warn Saudi Arabia Over Blockade
Yemeni Rebels Warn Saudi Arabia Over Blockade

Yemeni Rebels Warn Saudi Arabia Over Blockade

(AP) – A top leader of Yemen’s Shiite rebels who are at war with a Saudi-led military coalition is vowing retaliation against the oil-rich kingdom over its disastrous blockade of the war-torn country.
The fiery comments came even as Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it will begin reopening airports and seaports in Yemen – those in areas not controlled by the rebels – after days of closing them over a rebel ballistic missile attack on Riyadh. The Saudi closure had drawn international condemnation and fears of a worsening humanitarian disaster in Yemen.
Saleh al-Sammad, the head of the Presidency Council of Yemen’s rebels, also known as Houthis, told a rally of thousands of supporters marching down a main boulevard in the capital, Sanaa, that the coalition has “shut down all doors for peace and dialogue.”
He also said that the more the blockade tightens, the more the Houthis will develop their abilities to “respond to the assault of the enemy.”

