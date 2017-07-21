Yemenis March In Support Of Palestinians

(AP) – Thousands of Yemenis, mostly supporters of the country’s Shiite Houthi rebels who are at war with the internationally recognized government, have rallied in support of Palestinians clashing with Israeli troops in Jerusalem.

The demonstration took place in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Friday, with the protesters chanting anti-Israeli and anti-American slogans. They converged on Sanaa’s main boulevard, the 60th Street. Many held signs that read what has become known as the Houthis’ calling card: “God is great; death to America; death to Israel; damn the Jews; victory to Islam.” A number of men in uniforms carried the Yemeni flag.

Houthis, who seized Sanaa in 2014, are accused of acting as an Iranian proxy, much similar to the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group. A Saudi-led coalition, backing the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, has been waging an air campaign against the Houthis for the past two years. The coalition has dislodged them from southern Yemen but they still control much of the northern region.