Home NATIONAL Yoga Studio Shooting Hero To Get $30,000 For Law School
Yoga Studio Shooting Hero To Get $30,000 For Law School
NATIONAL
0

Yoga Studio Shooting Hero To Get $30,000 For Law School

0
0
1fddf5ec-541f-46b6-8f5f-5729afc1187a-QUICK_AND_THRASHER
now viewing

Yoga Studio Shooting Hero To Get $30,000 For Law School

untitled
now playing

Trump On Khashoggi Death Tape: 'No Reason For Me To Hear It'

core_breaking_now
now playing

2 Dead In Vintage World War II Fighter Crash After Flyover

5bf10fed09b7e_image
now playing

Barack Obama Surprise Guest At Michelle Obama's Book Show

5bf09e5a1df1a_image
now playing

Migrants Get Cool Reception In Mexican Border Town

2000
now playing

Pope Decries That 'Wealthy Few' Feast On What Belongs To All

urn-publicid-ap-org-eaa3167138154945b6e03109a9c03009Germany_WWI_Centennial_05766-780×520
now playing

Macron, Merkel Seek Common Approaches To Trump, Euro

WireAP_bc99e1d7ba7b4ea196d1603be0e533bf_12x5_992
now playing

Ed Department Investigates Claims Against Women's Programs

heartbeatmonitorpixabay
now playing

New Mexico Woman Sues Hospital For Resuscitating Her

_92808835_gettyimages-627006184
now playing

Recount Adds To Florida's Reputation For Bungling Elections

ContentBroker_contentid-46895711e9ef445991e1c48e51ffd711
now playing

Migrants Won't See Armed US Soldiers On Border

(AP) — Florida State University’s president and board of trustees have committed $30,000 of their personal money to help cover law school costs for a man credited with confronting a shooter at a Tallahassee yoga studio and giving others time to escape.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports FSU President John Thrasher and the board made the commitment Friday.
Joshua Quick is a second-year law student at Florida State. He has been called a hero for struggling with 40-year-old Scott Beierle, who opened fire Nov. 2 at the Hot Yoga studio. Quick has said he grabbed Beierle’s gun after it jammed, and hit him.
Two people were killed, and five others were injured. Other students at the studio have said Quick’s actions prevented Beierle from shooting more people. Beierle killed himself before authorities arrived.
___
Information from: Tallahassee (Fla.) Democrat, http://www.tdo.com

Related posts:

  1. U.S. Border Law Enforcement Offering Training To Mexican Counterparts
  2. Raul Moreno Runs for MISD School Board Place 3
  3. Larry Esparza Runs for MISD School Board Place 6
  4. UT-RGV Med School Opens Third Student-Assisted Clinic
Related Posts
untitled

Trump On Khashoggi Death Tape: ‘No Reason For Me To Hear It’

Danny Castillon 0
5bf10fed09b7e_image

Barack Obama Surprise Guest At Michelle Obama’s Book Show

Danny Castillon 0
5bf09e5a1df1a_image

Migrants Get Cool Reception In Mexican Border Town

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video