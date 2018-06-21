Home NATIONAL Young Immigrants Detained In Virginia Center Allege Abuse
Young Immigrants Detained In Virginia Center Allege Abuse
NATIONAL
0

Young Immigrants Detained In Virginia Center Allege Abuse

0
0
download (11)
now viewing

Young Immigrants Detained In Virginia Center Allege Abuse

ab3051b2-4afe-4043-9af8-f4a740ac7822
now playing

Central Texas Company Recalls Nearly 500 Pounds Of Beef

920×920
now playing

Tariffs Stir Unrest Among American Whiskey Producers

800
now playing

Days After Buying Time Warner, AT&T Launches New TV Service

1529583590_10002882+Harley+Davidson-New+Riders
now playing

EU Says Tax On Harleys Aimed To 'Make Noise' In Trade Debate

5b2b58db11920.image
now playing

China Says US Swinging 'Big Stick' Of Unfair Trade Tactics

800 (7)
now playing

House GOP Immigration Compromise Teeters Ahead Of Votes

5b2b07026a4dd.image
now playing

Trump Defends His Hard-Line Immigration Policies To Cheers

Trump Signs Order Aimed At Ending Border Separation Policy
now playing

Trump Signs Order Aimed At Ending Border Separation Policy

GREG ABBOTT GOVERNOR GRET ABBOTT TEXAS GOVERNOR
now playing

Abbott Calls For End To 'disgraceful' Family Separations

Dept. Of Justice Clears Merger Of American Airlines And United Airlines
now playing

American Asks US Not To Put Migrant Children On Flights

(AP) – Immigrant children as young as 14 housed at a juvenile detention center in Virginia say they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells.
The abuse claims against the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center near Staunton, Virginia, are detailed in federal court filings that include a half-dozen sworn statements from Latino teens jailed there for months or years. Multiple detainees say the guards stripped them of their clothes and strapped them to chairs with bags placed over their heads.
A former child-development specialist who worked there tells The Associated Press she saw kids with bruises and broken bones. She’s not authorized to publicly discuss the issue and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The center’s lawyers deny all abuse allegations.

No related posts.

Related Posts
920×920

Tariffs Stir Unrest Among American Whiskey Producers

Roxanne Garcia 0
800

Days After Buying Time Warner, AT&T Launches New TV Service

Roxanne Garcia 0
800 (7)

House GOP Immigration Compromise Teeters Ahead Of Votes

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video