Young Immigrants Won't 'rest easy' Despite Trump's Comments
Young Immigrants Won't 'rest easy' Despite Trump's Comments

Young Immigrants Won't 'rest easy' Despite Trump's Comments

(AP) – Young immigrants protected by executive action from deportation say they won’t “rest easy,” even if President Donald Trump said they should.

Nearly 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. as children and are living in the country illegally qualify for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. They’ve been dubbed “dreamers.”   Trump told The Associated Press on Friday that his administration is “not after the dreamers, we are after the criminals.”

But many say those comments won’t assuage their fears, particularly after the recent deportation of a 23-year-old immigrant who qualified for deferred deportation.   Juan Escalante is a 28-year-old who was brought to the U.S. from Venezuela at age 11. He told the AP Friday, “I don’t think anyone should feel comforted.”

