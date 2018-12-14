Home WORLD ‘Young Miracle:’ Baby Recovers From Ebola In Congo Outbreak
‘Young Miracle:’ Baby Recovers From Ebola In Congo Outbreak
WORLD
0

‘Young Miracle:’ Baby Recovers From Ebola In Congo Outbreak

0
0
image
now viewing

‘Young Miracle:’ Baby Recovers From Ebola In Congo Outbreak

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Valley Homebuilder Going To Prison For Role In Property Scam

Judge_gavel
now playing

Mississippi Man Has Been Ordered To Stand Trial For Murder Of Alamo Man

Amanda Hawkins
now playing

Texas Mom Sentenced In Deaths Of Toddlers Inside Hot Car

FRANCE-ASSAULT-AGRESSION-POLICE
now playing

4th Person Dies After Strasbourg Market Attack

STABBING CUTTING SLASHING
now playing

Dutch Suspect To Be Arraigned In Slaying Of US Student

BREXIT
now playing

Macron: No New Brexit Accord, Ball In UK Court

President Emmanuel Macron
now playing

Macron Calls For Calm And Order Before Protests

U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen leaves federal court in Manhattan
now playing

Ex-Trump Lawyer: Hush Money Paid Over Election Concerns

Jacob Walter Anderson
now playing

Ex-Baylor Student Can Graduate From University

BORDER PATROL BORDER WALL BORDER SECURITY
now playing

Official Identifies 7-Year-Old Migrant Who Died

(AP) – They call her the “young miracle.” A baby who was admitted to an Ebola treatment center just six days after birth is now recovered from the virus.
Congo’s health ministry calls the baby the youngest survivor in what is now the world’s second-deadliest Ebola outbreak.
The ministry has tweeted a photo of the infant, swaddled and with tiny mouth open in yawn or squall, surrounded by caregivers who watched over her 24 hours a day for weeks.
The ministry says the baby’s mother, who had Ebola, died in childbirth.
The infant was discharged from the treatment center in Beni on Wednesday. The ministry says that “she went home in the arms of her father and her aunt.”
Experts have reported worryingly high numbers of children with Ebola in this outbreak.

Related posts:

  1. Baby Girl #POTW May 7
Related Posts
FRANCE-ASSAULT-AGRESSION-POLICE

4th Person Dies After Strasbourg Market Attack

jsalinas 0
STABBING CUTTING SLASHING

Dutch Suspect To Be Arraigned In Slaying Of US Student

jsalinas 0
BREXIT

Macron: No New Brexit Accord, Ball In UK Court

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video