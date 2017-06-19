Young Pharr Boy Killed In Head-On-Crash Near La Blanca

A 2-year-old boy from Pharr has died from injuries suffered in a head-on crash near La Blanca which critically injured three members of his family, and the driver of the other car Sunday.

DPS troopers say a man, woman, and two boys were in a Nissan SUV that was heading west on Monte Cristo Road, when an oncoming Ford passenger car suddenly veered into their lane. The violent crash sent all four people in the Nissan, and the driver of the Ford, to the hospital – all in critical condition.

One of the boys, 2-year-old Acel Cuellar, later died. DPS officials are still investigating what factors caused the early Sunday morning wreck, but say the driver of the Ford will likely be charged.