Young Texas Couple Killed After Wedding

A Texas community is mourning the deaths of two newlyweds. Nineteen-year-old Harley Morgan and 20-year-old Rhiannon Boudreaux were involved in a car crash Friday, just minutes after they said their vows. The two were high-school sweethearts. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they were struck by a truck towing a trailer as they were leaving the courthouse and the other driver involved was uninjured. The incident is under investigation, but so far, charges have not been filed.

