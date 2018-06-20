Home NATIONAL Youngest Migrants Held In ‘Tender Age’ Shelters
Youngest Migrants Held In ‘Tender Age’ Shelters
The influx of child immigrants in response to the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance enforcement policy has prompted authorities to open at least three “tender-age” shelters in South Texas.
There are plans to open a fourth shelter to house hundreds of young migrant children in Houston, where city leaders denounced the move Tuesday.
The Associated Press has learned the locations of three child shelters in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, in Combes, Raymondville and Brownsville. They have been rapidly repurposed to serve needs of children including some under 5. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the location in his city would house up to 240 children in a warehouse previously used for people displaced by Hurricane Harvey.
Lawyers and medical providers who have visited the Rio Grande Valley shelters described play rooms of crying preschool-age children in crisis.

