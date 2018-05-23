Home WORLD Yulia Skripal Says Nerve Agent Recovery Slow And Painful
Yulia Skripal Says Nerve Agent Recovery Slow And Painful
WORLD
0

Yulia Skripal Says Nerve Agent Recovery Slow And Painful

0
0
Yulia Skripal
now viewing

Yulia Skripal Says Nerve Agent Recovery Slow And Painful

MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

13 Workers Wounded In Shooting In Reynosa

child abduction
now playing

Local Child Abduction Alert Cancelled

ACLU AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION
now playing

ACLU: Misconduct Claims By Children Are Widespread At Border

RUSSIAN PROBE RUSSIA INVESTIGATION
now playing

Trump Says He Wants Transparency In Russia Probe

Body of Pakistani killed at Texas school arrives in Karachi
now playing

Body Of Pakistani Killed At Texas School Arrives In Karachi

CHINA AN US EMBASSY IN CHINA
now playing

US: Gov. Employee In China Reported Strange Sounds, Pressure

U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach
now playing

Trump Says He'll Know Next Week About Summit

Buffalo Bills v Atlanta Falcons
now playing

NFL Owners Approve Fine For Kneeling During National Anthem

75-year-old Paige Patterson
now playing

Prominent Baptist Leader Removed As Head Of Texas Seminary

Laura Moser defeated by Lizzie Pannill Fletcher
now playing

Democrats Relieved After Houston Candidate Loses In Texas

(AP) – Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned with her father in a nerve agent attack, says their recovery has been slow and painful, in her first public statement since the poisoning.

Skripal and her father Sergei spent weeks hospitalized in critical condition after they were found unconscious in the English city of Salisbury on March 4. Yulia was discharged from a hospital last month, and her father last week.  Britain blames Russia for poisoning them with a nerve agent – a charge Russia vehemently denies.

Yulia Skripal said Wednesday that she wants to return to Russia in the long term, but for the moment doesn’t want to contact the Russian Embassy in the U.K.

Related posts:

  1. Lawyer Sorry After Video Negates Texas Trooper Assault Claim
  2. Appeals Court Reverses Brownsville Man’s Cold-Case Murder Conviction
  3. NKorea Allows SKorean Journalists To Cover Nuke Test Closing
  4. Former McAllen Police Officer Accused Of Posing As Drug Enforcement Agent
Related Posts
Body of Pakistani killed at Texas school arrives in Karachi

Body Of Pakistani Killed At Texas School Arrives In Karachi

jsalinas 0
CHINA AN US EMBASSY IN CHINA

US: Gov. Employee In China Reported Strange Sounds, Pressure

jsalinas 0
Venezuela_Maduro_93094-780×520

Pompeo: US To Retaliate For Venezuela Expulsion Of Diplomat

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video