Yzaguirre Corruption Trial Set To Begin
Yzaguirre Corruption Trial Set To Begin

Jury selection is to start today for the corruption trial of Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector Tony Yzaguirre. The trial is beginning just a little more than a year after federal, state, and local authorities raided his office and took Yzaguirre into custody. He was later indicted on 23 counts of bribery, abuse of office, oppression, and engaging in organized crime. Prosecutors allege Yzaguirre facilitated vehicle registrations in exchange for cash. The trial is being held in Nueces County, where it was moved after a Cameron County judge ruled there’d been too much publicity about the case for an impartial jury to be chosen.

