Yzaguirre Returns To Work Following Acquittal

Greeted by a large, colorful “Welcome Back” sign, Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector Tony Yzaguirre was back at work this morning – for the first time in more than a year.

Yzaguirre had been prohibited from being in the office since his indictment in January of last year. But last Friday, after a 6-day trial, a Nueces County jury decided prosecutors did not prove their case and acquitted Yzaguirre of all the corruption-related charges against him.

Yzaguirre had been the focus of a 2-year investigation amid allegations he was taking cash in return for fast-tracking vehicle registrations and title transfers. There’s been no response from the District Attorney’s Office to the jury’s not guilty verdict.