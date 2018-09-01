Home WORLD Zermatt Tourists Get Helicopter Evacuations
Zermatt Tourists Get Helicopter Evacuations
Zermatt Tourists Get Helicopter Evacuations

Zermatt tourists get helicopter evacuations
Zermatt Tourists Get Helicopter Evacuations

(AP) – A Swiss police official says authorities in Zermatt near the famed Matterhorn peak have begun an “air bridge” by helicopter to bring down tourists who have been stranded by the thousands after roads and rail service were suspended because of an elevated avalanche risk.

The Zermatt police department official said the air bridge would be provided to tourists requesting an exit by the 3-minute helicopter flight from the town at the foot of the Alpine peak down to the nearby village of Taesch.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter, said Tuesday that about 100 people could be evacuated per hour, conditions permitting. Some 13,000 tourists are now stranded in Zermatt.

Officials said roads and rail lines were covered in snow. One local hotelier said authorities were setting off controlled explosions to help clear away piled up snow.

