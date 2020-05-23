Zero Cases In China As Virus Surges In Latin America, India

Dr. Rosa Lopez comforts her colleague Victor Cuba, an emergency room nurse infected with COVID-19, inside the Guillermo Almenara hospital in Lima, Peru, Friday, May 22, 2020. Despite strict measures to control the virus, this South American nation of 32 million has become one of the countries worst hit by the disease. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

(AP) — New coronavirus cases dropped to zero in China for the first time Saturday but surged in India. And they overwhelmed hospitals across Latin America, both in countries lax about lockdowns and those lauded for firm, early confinement. Infections were also linked to a reopened restaurant and church in Germany. The pandemic’s persistence is frustrating authorities struggling to keep people safe and revive their economies. It is disrupting the Memorial Day weekend in the United States and collective celebrations around the Muslim world marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. In countries with weak health care systems and impoverished populations, fighting the virus is increasingly difficult.