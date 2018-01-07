Home NATIONAL Zero Tolerance Sowed Confusion From Start
Zero Tolerance Sowed Confusion From Start
Zero Tolerance Sowed Confusion From Start

President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
Zero Tolerance Sowed Confusion From Start

(AP) – Trump administration officials and others tell The Associated Press that how or whether families separated at the border would be reunited wasn’t much of a concern to those behind the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy.  That policy mandates criminal prosecution for anyone coming to the U.S. illegally.  As it turned out the policy sowed confusion and anger not only in the border region, but in Washington.

Looking back on the policy and its fallout, officials tell the AP there was a lack of coordination among some of the government agencies involved.  Officials say there was no system set up beforehand to link separated families and no plan on how to bring parents and children back together.  The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter by name and requested anonymity.

